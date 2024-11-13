Rush Game Notes: November 13, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has traveled to Boise to start a two-week, five-game series against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

In front of a packed house on Veterans Appreciation Night, the Rush rallied for its first victory of the season, a 5-2 triumph over Kansas City. Rapid City fell behind 2-0 in the first period, then scored five unanswered goals- including three on the power play- to pick up the W.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Rapid City's special teams not only played a big hand in its Saturday night victory over the Mavericks; It stepped up to the task all of last week. The Rush scored a power play goal in all three games against Kansas City, going 6-for-15 (40.0%) in the series. On the other side of the coin, Rapid City's penalty kill went 10-for-11 against Kansas City, who entered the series with the highest-scoring offense in the league.

THE SHERIFF IS STILL ON TOP

Garrett Klotz provided the most electric moment of the season thus far on Saturday: a heavyweight fight against Daniel "Diamond Hands" Amesbury, which ended with Klotz knocking Amesbury down in an uncontested victory, then saluting the crowd on Veterans Appreciation Night. Numerous hockey pages on social media picked up the video, including Spittin' Chiclets.

ONE GOAL

While the Rush's record is by no means sparkling, the team has shown it will not roll over and quit. Five of Rapid City's first ten games have been decided by one goal, including four of the last six; Three games have required overtime.

MYLYMOK RETURNS HOME

Connor Mylymok has plenty of family roots in Boise, Idaho, where he returns to play hockey as a visitor this week. His father, Jeremy, is one of the all-time great Steelheads and has his #4 retired at Idaho Central Arena. Connor began his professional career as a Steelhead in the spring, playing 11 regular season games and nine playoff games.

TOUGH COMPETITION

The Mountain Division is known for being a high-scoring division, and this season is shaping up to follow that trend. Four of the top five scoring offenses in the ECHL are in the Mountain, but also the only four teams on the Rush's schedule so far: Tulsa (1st), Kansas City (3rd), Utah (4th), and Idaho (5th).

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Head Coach & General Manager Scott Burt made two roster moves in advance of his team's series in Idaho. On Monday, the Rush acquired forward Patrick Bajkov from Cincinnati in exchange for forward Mason McCarty. The team also released forward Joe Widmar.

ECHL Stories from November 13, 2024

