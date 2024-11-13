Stingrays Earn 4-1 Victory in Worcester

South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Garin Bjorklund

WORCESTER, M.A. - The South Carolina Stingrays picked up their first road victory of the season this morning against the Worcester Railers. Jon McDonald, Erik Middendorf, Jamie Engelbert, and Grant Cruikshank scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund earned his second consecutive victory with a 36-save performance. Bjorklund was named the game's number-one star.

McDonald put the Rays on the board 5:47 into the opening period when he riffled a wrist shot from the high slot past Worcester netminder Michael Bullion for his first goal of the 2024-25 season. Dean Loukus earned his first professional point with a primary assist on the goal.

Worcester tied the game at one with a turnaround shot from Jack Randl 3:44 into the middle period. The Stingrays were outshot 28-17 through two periods, but the score remained tied thanks to stellar play from Bjorklund.

Middendorf put the Rays back in front when Josh Wilkins set him up on a 2-on-0 10:11 into the third period. Engelbert and Cruikshank added empty-net goals in the final two minutes to secure the victory.

With the victory, the Stingrays improved to 6-2-1-0 on the season. The Stingrays are back in action Friday night for a rematch against the Railers in Worcester at 7:05 pm.

