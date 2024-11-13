Nicolas Guay Returns to the Lions
November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with forward Nicolas Guay.
This marks a return for "Guayzer" to the Lions. After playing the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with Trois-Rivières, Guay signed with Slovakia's Nove Zamky Mikron HC over the summer, and played in 11 games with the team this fall.
In two seasons with the Lions, the Châteauguay, Quebec native amassed 70 points in 108 regular season games, and also four points in the six playoff games the Lions played in the 2023-24 campaign.
Before making the jump to the pros, Guay played five seasons in the QMJHL. He wore the captain's "C" for two years with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, and also one year for the St. John Sea Dogs.
