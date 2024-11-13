Wichita Concludes Homestand this Morning vs. Kansas City

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes its six-game homestand this morning at 10:30 a.m. against rival, Kansas City.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 91-74-24 against Tulsa and 49-33-8 at home against the Mavericks.

Wichita dropped the first two meetings of the season against Kansas City during Opening Weekend. The Mavericks earned a 5-3 win on Friday, October 18 and followed that up with a 5-4 victory over the Thunder on Saturday, October 19.

Both teams are coming off of losses in their last outings. The Mavericks fell yesterday morning on home ice against Iowa, 5-3. The Thunder lost at home on Sunday afternoon by the final of 5-3.

Kansas City is tied for first with 13 points. Wichita is tied for third with 12 points. All four teams at the top of the Mountain Division are in action today as Rapid City visits Idaho and Tulsa is in Tahoe.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker is tied for 14th in points (11)...Peter Bates and Michal Stinil are tied for seventh in plus/minus (+9)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 17th in scoring for defensemen (6)...Wichita is 3-0 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 5-2-0 when scoring first...Wichita is eighth in goals for per game (3.50)...Wichita is 4-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-2-0 when tied after one...

MAVS NOTES - Jackson Berezowski is tied for third in goals with seven...Max Andreev is 11th in the league in assists (8), tied for third in plus/minus (+10) and is suspended for the next five games...After today, Wichita and Kansas City won't play against each other until December 1...After today, the Mavericks are off until Sunday afternoon when they host the Thunder...

