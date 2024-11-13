Icemen Receive Forward Olivier Nadeau from Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the Sabres have assigned forward Olivier Nadeau to the Icemen from AHL Rochester.

Nadeau, 21, has logged an assist in two appearances with Rochester this season. Nadeau returns to Jacksonville where he collected 24 points (12g, 12a) in 41 games played last season. In addition, he posted two goals and an assist in seven postseason appearances last spring

The 6-2, 200-pound forward concluded a productive junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 192 points (85g, 107a) in 191 games split in stints with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019-2023. Nadeau won a QMJHL Championship with Gatineau in 2022. The Lac-Etchemin, Quebec resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth-round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Icemen continue their homestand with three games this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday's game against Orlando is set for a 10:30 a.m. start time for the Annual School Day game. Friday's game against Orlando, and Saturday's game against Savannah will begin at 7:00 p.m.

