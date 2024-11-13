Charlie Wright's First Professional Goal Lifts Mavericks over Thunder 4-3 in Overtime

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (7-3-0-1) came home with 4-3 overtime victory over the Wichita Thunder (6-4-1-0) on Wednesday afternoon. Dominating in shots on goal with a 46-28 advantage, the Mavericks secured the win with a clutch goal in the extra frame to come away with two points.

The game began with the Thunder striking first. Jeremie Bucheler scored at 4:31 in the first period, assisted by Michal Stinil and Peter Bates, to give Wichita an early 1-0 lead. The Mavericks responded late in the period when Cade Borchardt capitalized on a quick wrap-around goal at 13:59, assisted by Luke Loheit, tying the game at 1-1 heading into the second period.

The Mavericks took the lead early in the second period as Cade Borchardt struck again at 2:20, with assists from Damien Giroux and Nate Knoepke, making it 2-1. The goal marked Borchardt's 7th of the season, tying him with Jackson Berezowski for the team lead. However, the Thunder found an equalizer late in the frame, as Kobe Walker scored at 18:54, assisted by Nolan Kneen, bringing the score to 2-2 heading into the final period.

Early in the third period, David Noël reclaimed the lead for Kansas City with a goal at 1:08, assisted by Andrew Coxhead and Jackson Berezowski, putting the Mavericks ahead 3-2. The Thunder then risked it all, they pulled their goaltender Aaron Dell with over five minutes left in the third. It paid off as they tied the game at 3-3 with a goal by Austin Heidemann at 14:55, assisted by Nolan Burke and Nico Somerville, forcing the contest into overtime.

In the extra period, both teams traded opportunities during an electrifying, back-and-forth sequence. The Mavericks secured the victory when defensemen Charlie Wright broke free on a breakaway and delivered the game-winning goal at 3:20, assisted by Casey Carreau. The goal marked Wright's first ECHL goal, sealing the 4-3 triumph for Kansas City.

Goaltender Victor Ostman made several critical saves, stopping 25 of 28 shots to keep the Mavericks in contention throughout the night.

Berezowski extended his point streak to five games, Carreau extended his point streak to four games, Borchardt and Giroux are now on point streaks, with points in their last two games.

The Mavericks remain undefeated against the Thunder through their first three meetings and will look to continue this momentum when they face off again on Sunday, November 17, at Cable Dahmer Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.