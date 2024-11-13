Grizzlies Fall 3-1 in Road Trip Opener

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got a game tying goal from captain Gianni Fairbrother 12:46 into the third period but two unanswered Allen Americans goals, including the game winner from Brayden Watts 16:30 in, led the home team to a 3-1 win over the Grizzlies on a Wednesday morning at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Neither team scored in the first frame as Allen outshot Utah 14 to 8 in the period and 37 to 27 for the game. Allen's Spencer Asuchak redirected an Easton Brodzinski shot 11:21 into the second period for a power play goal. Allen led Utah 1-0 after 2 periods.

Fairbrother tied it up with his fourth goal of the season 12:46 in. Dylan Fitze and Cole Gallant picked up the assists. Fitze has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 3 games. Brayden Watts scored the game winner for Allen with 3:30 remaining in the third period. Utah put together a rally to try to tie the game but ran out of time as Allen cleared the puck out of their zone with 5 seconds left and Mark Duarte scored on an empty net 19:58 in to cap off the win for Allen as their record goes to 3-5-1. Utah falls to 4-4.

Dylan Wells got the victory in net for Allen as he stopped 26 of 27. Wells has all 3 of Allen's wins in net this season. Adam Scheel suffered the loss for Utah as he saved 34 of 36. Scheel's record goes to 4-3.

Allen was 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3. Derek Daschke led Utah with 5 shots on goal. Spencer Asuchak led Allen with a point in all 3 of their scores as he had 1 goal and 2 assists. Easton Brodzinski and Kyle Crnkovic each had 2 assists.

The series continues in Allen on Friday night at 6:10 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a three-game series against the Indy Fuel on November 27, 29-30. Face-off all three days will be at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Brayden Watts (Allen) - GWG, +1, 4 shots.

2. Dylan Wells (Allen) - 26 of 27 saves.

3. Adam Scheel (Utah) - 34 of 36 saves.

