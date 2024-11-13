Jeremy Hanzel Re-Assigned to Milwaukee, Patriks Marcinkevics Signs Contract

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Jeremy Hanzel has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators, from the Atlanta Gladiators, to the Milwaukee Admirals.

In 11 games with the Gladiators this year, the 21-year-old tallied two points (1G-1A), scoring his first professional goal on November 2nd, in Savannah, against the Ghost Pirates. Hanzel played five games in Milwaukee, with the Admirals last year to kick off his professional career, dishing out two assists.

In addition, Atlanta has also announced that the club has signed forward Patriks Marcinkevics to a contract for the 2024-25 season. In five appearances with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem to begin the year, the left-shot forward has posted five points (1g-4a). Marcinkevics turned pro at the start of last season, suiting up in six games, assisting on three goals.

During the 2021-22 season, with the NCDC's Jersey Hitmen, the Riga, Latvia, native led the league in points with 96, and assists with 62, in just 49 games. Additionally, the Jersey Hitmen would win the Dineen Championship, while Marcinkevics was named the NCDC's Most Valuable Player.

The Gladiators return to action tomorrow, Thursday November 14th, at 10:30AM, when the club takes on the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. Fans can catch all the action of Flo Hockey and MixLR!

