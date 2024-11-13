Thunder Closes Homestand with OT Loss vs. Kansas City

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder look for a score against the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a six-game homestand on Wednesday morning, falling to Kansas City, 4-3, in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena in front of 5,097 students for the annual Educational Day Game.

Austin Heidemann scored with just over five minutes left in regulation to force the extra period, but the Thunder came up just short. Wichita is now 3-1 in games decided in overtime.

Jeremie Bucheler got the scoring started 4:31 into the game. Michal Stinil found him down the right seam and Bucheler blasted a one-timer past Victor Ostman to make it 1-0.

Cade Borchardt tied it at 13:59 for his first of two. Ryan Finnegan broke his stick off a faceoff and went to the bench to get a new twig. Borchardt won a board battle behind the net and slipped it past Aaron Dell for his sixth of the year.

In the second, Borchardt made it 2-1 just 2:20 into the frame. He walked around a Thunder defenseman at the left circle and tucked a shot past Dell's left leg for his seventh of the season.

At 18:54, Kobe Walker tied the game at two. He caught a long-lead pass from Nolan Kneen, came in up the right wing and fired a shot past Ostman for his third of the season.

Early in the third, David Noel made it 3-2 with a seeing eye shot from the point that got through traffic and beat Dell.

Heidemann tied the game at 14:55 with his third of the year. During a delayed penalty, he found a rebound that came off a point-shot from Nico Somerville and put it past Ostman. The play was reviewed for potential goalie interference. The goal stood and the game headed into overtime.

During the extra session, Stinil nearly gave the Thunder a victory. He made a highlight-reel move inside the Mavericks blueline to get past a Kansas City defender. Stinil was hauled down by Charlie Wright, but the official let it go. Wright ended up being the hero for the Mavericks as he skated the other way on a break and beat Dell for the game-winner.

Stinil has assists in three-straight games. Walker recorded his first goal since October 26. Bucheler tallied his second goal of the season, both of which have come against Kansas City. Heidemann has three points in his last four outings. Nolan Burke has assists in back-to-back games.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next three games this weekend beginning on Friday night at Iowa.

