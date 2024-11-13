Americans Claim First Home Win

November 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak reacts after his goal

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (3-5-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, defeated the Utah Grizzlies (4-4-0) on Wednesday morning in Allen in front of a packed house of just under 6,000 kids at the first home School Day Game of the year.

The Americans outshot the Grizzlies 14-8 in the opening period. 12 straight shots on net at one point for the Americans who dominated the opening frame.

Allen finally got on the board in the second period when Spencer Asuchak (2) knocked home his second of the season and second goal in the last three games.

Brayden Watts scored the game winner for Allen in the third period, his fourth goal of the season and 10th point (4 goals and 6 assists).

Mark Duarte blocked three Utah shots down the stretch to help secure the Americans third period lead, and then scored an empty-net goal to finish it off.

The Americans outshot their opponent for the first time this season with a season-high 37 shots on goal.

Dylan Wells won his third straight start improving to 3-2-0 on the season. The Americans now lead the season series with Utah 2-1.

They Said it:

Spencer Asuchak: "We knew we needed a fast start today and we did just that. We were moving the puck well in the first period, and that set the tone. Our goalie Dylan Wells made big save after big save and gave us the confidence to finish the job."

Brayden Watts:"That may have been the loudest school day game I've ever been a part of. It was so loud at times; it was hard to hear each other on the ice. The kids definitely brought the energy to the building."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Watts

2. ALN - D. Wells

3. UTA - A. Scheel

