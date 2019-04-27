Saturday's Chasers-Redbirds Game Postponed

April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Saturday's scheduled contest between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Memphis Redbirds at Werner Park has been postponed due to inclement and cold weather.

Saturday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 28, with game one slated to start at 2:05pm CT. Both games will be seven inning contests, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Tickets to Sunday's regularly scheduled matchup will be good for both of that day's games.

Halfway to Halloween has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 27. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes and compete in the organization's costume contest. Bands & Brews will also be rescheduled to Saturday, May 4.

Gates for Sunday afternoon's doubleheader will open at 12:45pm, with fans able to play catch on the Werner Park outfield as part of Pre-Game Play Catch on the Field presented by Raising Cane's. Hardee's Kids Run The Bases will take place following the conclusion of the second game on Sunday.

Fans with a ticket to Saturday's game may exchange that ticket in-person at the Werner Park Ticket Office for a ticket of equal/lesser value to a 2019 Storm Chasers home date at Werner Park excluding July 4. No online or phone exchanges will be accepted.

Fans may call the Storm Chasers' Weather Hotline at any point during the 2019 season for up-to-date information on the status of a day's scheduled game at (402) 738-2199.

Single-game tickets are available for all remaining 2019 Storm Chasers home contests, and may be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or through the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday either in-person or by calling (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.