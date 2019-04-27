Cron's Fourth Homer in Two Days Propels Aces to Victory

Reno, Nevada - The Aces came out victorious Friday night over the Fresno Grizzles, 10-6, and stop me if you have heard this before, Kevin Cron went yard. This time it was a two-run shot over the deepest part of the ballpark in right center that he knew was gone the moment it left his bat. It is Cron's fourth home run in two games and his team-leading tenth of the season. For Tim Locastro's encore performance, he went a subtle 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. As a team the Aces followed up their six home run performance last night, with a four home run game tonight with dingers from Cron, Travis Snider, Juniel Querecuto, and Tyler Heineman. The Aces fell behind in the top of the second, 3-0, but answered right back with a four spot in the bottom of the third and never gave up the lead from there.

On the mound, Taylor Clarke picked up his second win of 2019 throwing 5.1 innings, while surrendering five earned runs, eight hits, and striking out four. The bullpen was solid tonight between Stefan Crichton, Rubby De La Rosa and Jimmie Sherfy allowing just one run over 3.2 innings. The Aces will look for their third straight win for the first time of the season tomorrow whe Justin Donatella takes the ball at 4:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (2-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB)

Tim Locastro (3-for-5, 2B, 2 R)

Juniel Querecuto (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers - Fresno

Brandon Snyder (2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

Jose Marmolejos (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Raudy Read (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday April 27 Fresno Grizzlies RHP Justin Donatella vs. RHP Kyle McGowin 4:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM NSN (21)

Notes & Information

Ms. USA: The Reno Aces hosted 18 Ms. USA contestants at Greater Nevada Field Friday night. 18 contestants threw out the ceremonial "first pitch" and will compete for the crown Thursday, May 2 at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. On May 21, 2018, The Miss Universe Organization crowned Miss Nebraska USA Sarah Rose Summers Miss USA at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana.

Home Run For Life: The Reno Aces hosted their first Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2019, featuring Shannon Bohach, a breast cancer survivor. Shannon rounded the bases commemorating her "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning Friday night. The Reno Aces and Fresno players and staff lined up along each baseline to greet her as she made her way toward home plate while her story of adversity and triumph is publicly announced to the stadium crowd.

