I-Cubs and Sounds Postponed, Play Twin Bill Sunday

April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and the Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a double-header at Principal Park tomorrow beginning at 1:08 p.m. Tickets are good for both 7.0-inning games.

Sunday, the Iowa Cubs will host more than 1,000 local Boy Scouts as the team dons specialty jerseys designed to look like Boy Scouts uniforms. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase via silent auction inside Gate B.

Iowa Women's Basketball alumna and the National Player of the Year Megan Gustafson's appearance at Principal Park has been rescheduled for Monday, April 29. Gustafson will hold a meet and greet beginning at 5:08 p.m. She will also throw a ceremonial first pitch. Gustafson will be joined by Big 12 Women's Basketball Player of the Year, Bridget Carleton.

The 2019 Iowa Cubs Calendar Giveaway, originally scheduled for tonight, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 1.

For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

