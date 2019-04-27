Sounds and Cubs Postponed in Iowa

April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - Saturday night's game between the Nashville Sounds and Iowa Cubs was postponed due to rain at Principal Park. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, April 28 set to begin at 1:08 p.m. The doubleheader will be two seven inning games.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.