Sounds and Cubs Postponed in Iowa
April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Saturday night's game between the Nashville Sounds and Iowa Cubs was postponed due to rain at Principal Park. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, April 28 set to begin at 1:08 p.m. The doubleheader will be two seven inning games.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
