OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 27, 2019

April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-14) vs. San Antonio Missions (13-8)

Game #22 of 140/Road #10 of 70 (3-6)

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-1, 5.02) vs. SA-RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 27, 2019 | Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium | San Antonio, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and San Antonio Missions continue their five-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The Dodgers have lost the first three games of the current series, as well as eight of their last nine games and 10 of the last 13 games.

Last Game: San Antonio's Keston Hiura hit two home runs, driving in three runs to lead the Missions past the Dodgers, 4-3, Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Hiura went 3-for-3 with a walk and double in addition to his two homers. He broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning and then added to the lead with a line drive that barely eclipsed the left field fence in the seventh inning to make it 4-1. Down by three runs in the eighth inning, the Dodgers started off with three straight hits, including a two-run double by Edwin Ríos to cut San Antonio's lead to 4-3. With Ríos representing the tying run at second base and none out, the Missions brought in reliever Jay Jackson, who struck out the first two batters he faced. Paulo Orlando stepped up next and sent a line drive toward left field, but Missions shortstop Mauricio Dubon made a diving catch to end the inning. Still trailing by one run in the ninth, the Dodgers again put the tying run in scoring position with none out, but Jackson (SV, 3) found his way out of trouble and kept the Dodgers from scoring. San Antonio took the lead in the second inning and never trailed. Jacob Nottingham put the Missions in front 1-0 with a two-out RBI single. The Dodgers evened the score in the fourth inning. Smith led off with a walk and then advanced to third base on a Kyle Garlick single with one out. Cameron Perkins came up next and hit into a force out at second base, allowing Smith to score. Zack Brown (1-2) picked up his first win of the season after holding the Dodgers to one run over five innings. He gave up three hits, with three walks and five strikeouts. Brock Stewart took his first loss of 2019 after allowing three runs and six hits over 4.2 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (0-1) looks to rebound from his first loss of the season when he takes the mound against San Antonio...Zastryzny last pitched April 20 against Iowa in OKC, allowing a season-high eight runs (five earned) on six hits, including two homers, and was charged with the loss. It marked just the third time in 82 career starts he allowed at least eight runs...Through his first two starts, Zastrynzy gave up just three runs and eight hits over 9.0 innings with 10 strikeouts...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization before being released near the end of Spring Training and signing with the Dodgers in late March...He spent the majority of the 2018 season with the Iowa Cubs (33 games) and also made six appearances with Chicago. Working almost exclusively out of the bullpen, Zastryzny went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA for Iowa. He logged 56.0 innings with 50 K's and 28 walks...Zastryzny was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Missions. He made four appearances (one start) against Milwaukee's former Triple-A affiliate Colorado Springs in 2018 with Iowa, pitching a total of 6.2 scoreless innings. Over six career appearances (two starts) against the Sky Sox between the 2016-18 seasons, Zastryzny went 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA and a .149 BAA.

Against the Missions: 2019: 2-6 2018: N/A All-time: 2-6 At SA: 0-3

The Missions and Dodgers meet for their second series of the month and for the first time ever at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium...The Missions won the season-opening series against the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 3-2. San Antonio outscored the Dodgers, 22-17, in the series...Daniel Castro had six hits in the series, while Matt Beaty and Will Smith each had five hits apiece along with three RBI. Jake Peter hit two home runs...Tyrone Taylor had a huge series for the Missions, going 7-for-17 with six extra-base hits (two homers) and seven RBI...San Antonio joined the league for 2019 as the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate following the relocation of the Colorado Springs franchise. The Missions previously played in the Double-A Texas League most recently from 1968-2018...The Dodgers went 9-7 against Colorado Springs in 2018, closing out the regular season with four straight victories in elimination games to pass the Sky Sox and win the American Northern Division title.

On Strike: The Dodgers picked up eight more strikeouts Friday night and now lead the PCL American Conference with 202 strikeouts over 173.0 innings. Tacoma leads the league with 213 strikeouts total, but has pitched 20.0 more innings than Oklahoma City...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 K's...In eight games against San Antonio this season, Dodgers pitchers have racked up 95 strikeouts (65.0 IP).

Inauspicious April: The Dodgers have lost eight of the last nine games and are now seven games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season when the RedHawks finished with a 68-75 record. An OKC team last was eight games below .500 on Sept. 4, 2011 (67-75). Between the 2012-18 seasons, there were only four instances the team was as much as three games below .500 at any point of a season...With four games remaining in April, the Dodgers will finish the first month of the season with a losing record for just the sixth time since re-joining the PCL in 1998 (2011: 8-14; 2009: 9-10; 2006: 9-15; 2005: 11-12; 2002: 12-14)...Last year, the team didn't lose its 14th game until Game 41 (May 21)...The team's seven wins are the fewest through 21 games over the last 22 seasons.

Sophomore Surge: Will Smith picked up two more walks, a hit and scored two of the Dodgers' three runs last night. He now leads OKC with 13 walks and 12 runs scored through 16 games this season, along with a team-best 12 RBI and is tied for the team lead with seven extra-base hits...Smith struggled at the Triple-A level at the end of the 2018 season, going just 12-for-87 (.138) over 25 games. He totaled only five extra-base hits and had seven walks against 37 strikeouts. He is currently slashing .291/.429/.545 after putting up a .138/.206/.218 slash line in 2018 with OKC.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers collected nine hits last night for their second-highest total through eight meetings with San Antonio this season, but went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Friday. Over the last eight games combined, the Dodgers are just 10-for-57 (.175) with runners in scoring position, including 2-for-20 over the first three games of the current series...OKC has scored three or fewer runs in 11 of their first 21 games of the season and their 84 total runs so far in 2019 rank 15th in the 16-team PCL. Their 15 homers rank last in the league, with 14 of the other 15 teams hitting at least 22 homers, and OKC has been held without a home run in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season.

Off the Matt: Infielder Matt Beaty picked up his fifth multi-hit game of the season Friday and has now hit safely in 16 of his first 20 games of 2019. He paces Oklahoma City with 21 hits through 20 games, including seven extra-base hits, with seven RBI and nine runs scored...Beaty was limited to 31 games with the Dodgers last season due to injury, collecting 28 hits with 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Around the Horn: Reliever JT Chargois turned in another scoreless inning last night. Over his last four outings, Chargois has totaled 6.0 scoreless innings while opponents went 4-for-22 with nine strikeouts...San Antonio hast hit six home runs over the first three games of the series, as the Dodgers have now allowed at least one home run in seven straight games, with 14 homers total during the stretch accounting for 25 total runs...Last night the Missions went 7-for-13 and scored all four of their runs with two outs, but 2-for-19 and no runs with less than two outs. The Dodgers retired the first two batters of an inning six times Friday, but only completed one 1-2-3 inning.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.