Redbirds, Storm Chasers Postponed Saturday Night
April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
OMAHA, Nebraska - Saturday's game between the Memphis Redbirds and Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) has been postponed due to inclement cold weather.
It is scheduled to be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader starting at 2:05. Both games of the doubleheader are slated as seven-inning games.
After tomorrow's games in Omaha, Memphis' 13-game road trip continues Monday at New Orleans. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 7.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Thursday, May 9 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, May 10 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat tacos buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat, Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals, Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option, with free ballpark food and Papa John's pizzas, at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack
Saturday, May 11 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, May 12 at 2:05: Papa John's Mother's Day with a brunch and catch on the field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/mothersday, kids and moms run the bases after the game, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
