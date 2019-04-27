Redbirds, Storm Chasers Postponed Saturday Night

OMAHA, Nebraska - Saturday's game between the Memphis Redbirds and Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) has been postponed due to inclement cold weather.

It is scheduled to be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader starting at 2:05. Both games of the doubleheader are slated as seven-inning games.

After tomorrow's games in Omaha, Memphis' 13-game road trip continues Monday at New Orleans. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 7.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, May 9 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 10 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat tacos buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat, Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals, Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option, with free ballpark food and Papa John's pizzas, at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, May 11 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, May 12 at 2:05: Papa John's Mother's Day with a brunch and catch on the field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/mothersday, kids and moms run the bases after the game, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air

