Offense sputters in Quiala's River Cats debut

April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





Tacoma, Wash. - The Sacramento River Cats (11-10) failed to score a run for the first time this season, falling 5-0 to the Tacoma Rainiers (8-14) in game three of their five-game series.

25-year old right-hander Yoanys Quiala made his Triple-A and River Cats debut on Friday, throwing four innings and allowing a pair of runs. Quiala came up from Double-A Richmond to fill in, at least temporarily, for injured lefty Andrew Suarez. The young Cuban appeared in two games for the Flying Squirrels, allowing just one run and striking out seven in eight innings.

Three home runs accounted for the Rainiers five runs on the night and Sacramento's defense continued to struggle, committing three more errors to bring the club's total to 30 on the year.

After scoring 44 runs over their last five games against Tacoma, Sacramento were shut out Friday on seven hits. Mike Gerber and Donovan Solano each collected two hits, but the River Cats grounded into four rally-killing double plays.

Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-1, 2.04) will make his fifth start for the River Cats this season, still looking to get his first win. The Rainiers will promote right-hander Reggie McClain (0-0, No ERA) to make the start. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The River Cats ran into some bad luck by grounding into a season-high four double plays. Sacramento has hit into 23 double plays this year while turning 16.

- Michael Reed achieved his 3,000th minor league plate appearance in the 9th inning on Friday. Reed holds a .276 career batting average at the Triple-A level with a .384 OBP.

