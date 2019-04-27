Game Notes vs. Fresno

April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: Justin Donatella will be on the hill for the Aces tonight when the first pitch is thrown at 4:05 p.m. Donatella is 1-1 on the year with a 4.91 ERA. The 6-foot-6 righty was drafted out of UC San Diego in 2015 in the 15th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He picked up his first Triple-A win against Albuquerque on April 16 throwing six innings allowing just one run. He will face off against Fresno's Kyle McGowin. McGowin faced the Aces on April 4 going 3.2 innings and allowing two earned runs in a no-decision. The Grizzlies would go on to take that one 5-4.

Bats Stay Hot: The Aces followed up their 15-run, six home run game Thursday, with a 10-run, four home run game Friday. It is the first time this season the Aces have scored double-digit runs back-to-back games. The last time the feat happened was on July 4 and 5 when Reno scored 10 runs and won both games against Sacramento. The Aces scored double-digit runs back-to-back nights three separate times in 2018.

Crozen Ropes: Kevin Cron homered for the fourth time in two games with his two-run bomb in the third inning Friday night. The home run was his 10th of the season. He didn't reach 10 roundtrippers in 2018 until June 27. But perhaps the more impressive number is 113. That's how fast in miles per hour Cron's fourth inning double came off the bat against Fresno's Derek Self. The highest exit velocity in the Major Leagues this season came from the Yankees Giancarlo Stanton on a single at 120.6 mph off Orioles' starter Andrew Cashner.

Home Run For Life: The Aces won their second consecutive game last night but perhaps the best thing that happened last night was the Home Run For Life celebration that happened in the middle of the second inning. Last night's recipient was Shannon Bohach, a breast cancer survivor. Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have been partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored had overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

What's That Sound?: You may have noticed the production team has gotten a little trigger happy with a "woo" sound effect during games. You'll hear fans echo the "woo" whenever it plays over the speakers at Greater Nevada Field. The sound effect is a reference to WWE legend Ric Flair's signature battle cry, two claps and a woo. "The Nature Boy" is a WWE Hall of Famer and had a career that spanned over 40 years.

Vlad Jr. debut: One of the most anticipated prospects of all-time, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., made his Major League debut yesterday with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Oakland Athletics. Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with a ninth inning double and the Blue Jays went on to win 4-2. Since starting professional baseball in 2016, he has a .331 batting average, 44 home runs, 209 RBI and 192 runs scored. He is just 20-years-old.

Nationals top prospect, infielder Carter Kieboom, also made his MLB debut going 1-for-4 with a home run in a 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres yesterday. Kieboom torched the Aces during his time with the Grizzlies this season batting .364 with a home run, three RBI, three runs, and three doubles in five games.

On This Date: David Wright, with an RBI single to right field off Ramon Troncoso in the fifth inning of New York's 10-5 victory over L.A. at Citi Field, becomes the eighth and quickest player to accumulate 1,000 hits in a Mets uniform.

Wright played two games in the Pacific Coast League in 2018 for the Las Vegas 51's. He went 1-for-9 against the Tacoma Rainiers as he worked his way back from injury. He retired after playing his final game for the Mets on September 29, 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.