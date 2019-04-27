Andrew Aplin's walk-off grand slam stuns Grizzlies 14-13

Reno, Nevada (Saturday, April 27) - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-11) couldn't close the door on the Reno Aces (8-14), falling 14-13 Saturday afternoon from Greater Nevada Field. A nine-run epic comeback in the ninth ended on a walk-off grand slam from former Grizzly Andrew Aplin. Despite the defeat, every Fresno starter recorded at least one hit (19 total), while the two Jake's (Noll and Wilson) laced three hits apiece. Noll spanked three singles with two of them knocking in Andrew Stevenson. Wilson lasered two homers (2-run, solo) and a double during the contest. It was his second multi-dinger game of the season (April 14 at Las Vegas). His 10 longballs are a club-high and puts him tied for second on the PCL leaderboard. Brandon Snyder also added a pair of two-baggers, extending his hit streak to a current team-high seven games.

Kevin Cron highlighted the Reno offense early when he hit a towering drive to dead center in the first inning. The two-run wallop was his 11th of the year, placing him atop the PCL in homers. He has five big flies in the past three contests against the Grizzlies. Heading to the last frame, the Aces were dealt a winning hand. They brought 10 batters to the plate, with Aplin delivering the final blow. Two former Fresno Grizzlies in Aplin and Tyler Heineman finished 5-for-6 with a homer, triple, two doubles, five RBI, four runs and a walk.

Fresno's streak of being in first place in the PCL Pacific Northern Division ended in the defeat. The Grizzlies had been in first or tied for first at the end of 156 consecutive games and 384 days. Reliever Tanner Rainey (2-2) suffered the decision while righty Braden Shipley (1-0) secured the victory.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 2B Jacob Wilson (3-6, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R)

- 3B Jake Noll (3-6, 3 RBI, 3 R)

- LF Brandon Snyder (2-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Andrew Aplin (1-1, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Kevin Cron (2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- C Tyler Heineman (4-5, 3B, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday April 28 Reno Aces (Road) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. LHP Anthony Vasquez (Reno) 1:05 p.m.

KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Grizzlies infielder Jacob Wilson enjoyed his second multi-homer game of the 2019 season Saturday afternoon in Reno. Wilson's first two-dinger game on April 14 at Las Vegas. In eight pro seasons, Wilson has six career two-longball games with two in the Washington Nationals organization (Rule 5 pick from St. Louis Cardinals in 2017). He has 95 career wallops and his 10 this year ties him for second in the PCL behind Reno's Kevin Cron (11).

