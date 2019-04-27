Jose Marmolejos homers twice in 10-6 Fresno setback

Reno, Nevada - For the second straight contest, it was an offensive showdown with the Reno Aces (7-14) topping the Fresno Grizzlies (11-10) 10-6 from Greater Nevada Field. Jose Marmolejos enjoyed his first four-hit and four-RBI game of the season. Two of his four hits were longballs, a two-run clout in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Raudy Read laced three hits, including his first triple of the year and Brandon Snyder extended his team-high hit streak to six games with a double.

The Aces belted four dingers in the win. Kevin Cron destroyed his 10th tater of the 2019 campaign in the third. Travis Snider and Juniel Querecuto added back-to-back rockets in the fifth while former Fresno Grizzly Tyler Heineman launched his first homer of the season in the seventh.

Austin Voth (2-1) was dealt the loss while Taylor Clarke (2-1) secured the victory. Despite the defeat, Fresno remained tied with Sacramento for first place in the PCL Pacific Northern Division. The Grizzlies have been in first or tied for first at the end of each of their 21 games this season. Overall, Fresno has been in either first place or tied for first after 156 consecutive games and 384 days.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R)

- C Raudy Read (3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, R)

- 2B Brandon Snyder (1-4, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 1B Kevin Cron (2-3, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- RF Travis Snider (3-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Juniel Querecuto (2-4, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday April 27 Reno Aces (Road) RHP Kyle McGowin (Fresno) vs. RHP Justin Donatella (Reno) 4:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Both Jose Marmolejos and Raudy Read finished a leg shy of the cycle in the 10-6 loss to Reno Friday night. Marmolejos went 4-for-4 with two homers but did not add a triple to his line. He drove in four runs as well. Read notched three hits but did not record a home run. He did however enjoy his eighth career triple and his first of the 2019 season.

