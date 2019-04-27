Beede stays hot for first win of the season

Tacoma, Wash. - The Sacramento River Cats (12-10) held off the Tacoma Rainiers (8-15) in a nail-biting 4-3 victory behind another strong outing from Tyler Beede.

Beede continues to be ace-like for the River Cats this season. He was fantastic once again Saturday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball, striking out six and walking two while scattering just three hits. In fact, the one run he allowed crossed the plate as the result of a wild pitch. Beede would leave the game after the fifth with a 3-1 one lead. The bullpen and defense backed Beede's strong day, allowing him to pick up his second win of the season. Fernando Abad showed some grit working out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth to pick up a six-out save.

Offensively, the River Cats relied heavily on two huge home runs. Center fielder Mike Yastrzemski provided the River Cats with their first lead of the game with a loud two-run homer in the third, then with his team up one in the ninth, Mac Williamson blasted a no-doubter to provide a big insurance run for Sacramento. The extra run proved helpful, as the Rainiers would push one across in the bottom of the ninth before Abad closed out the 4-3 win.

Right-hander Shaun Anderson (1-1, 3.86) will look to build off his best outing of the year in the final game of this series. The Rainiers have yet to name a starter for Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Outfielder Mac Williamson continued his torrid pace at the plate by contributing another three-hit game. He has now hit safely in 10 straight games and is batting .476 over that span with four homers.

- Right-hander Tyler Beede lowered his already phenomenal ERA to 1.99 on the season. He currently sits seventh among ERA leaders in the Pacific Coast League. His 34 strikeouts lead the PCL.

- For just the fifth time this season, the River Cats did not commit an error. They are now 4-1 in games without any fielding miscues.

