Panas Slam Leads El Paso Charge
April 27, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Connor Panas hit El Paso's first grand slam of the 2019 season in the top of the first inning Friday, as the Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 8-6. It was part of a six-run first, the sixth consecutive game the Chihuahuas have scored at least one run in the first inning.
Austin Allen also homered for El Paso, the Chihuahuas' 51st home run, to lead all of Minor League Baseball. The Chihuahuas have won seven consecutive games and 13 of their last 14.
El Paso's early runs forced Las Vegas starter Daniel Mengden out of the game after three innings, the third time in the series a Las Vegas starter pitched four or fewer innings. Phil Maton got a two-inning save Friday, striking out four Aviators in his outing.
Team Records: El Paso (14-7), Las Vegas (15-7)
Next Game: Saturday, 8:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (2-0, 6.11) vs. Las Vegas RHP Tanner Anderson (1-1, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
