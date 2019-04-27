Rainiers Annihilate Three Home Runs, Turn Four Double-Plays to Blank River Cats

Tacoma, WA - Center fielder Braden Bishop led off Thursday's bottom of the first inning with a leadoff home run for the Tacoma Rainiers, who never looked back in their 5-0 shutout victory against the Sacramento River Cats at Cheney Stadium.

The long ball was Bishop's second of the season, both leadoff home runs, with his other homer starting Tacoma's (8-14) last victory on April 22 at Albuquerque.

First baseman Joey Curletta blasted his fifth round-tripper of the campaign in the third inning, a solo shot against Sacramento (11-10) starter Yoanys Quiala (0-1). The Rainiers added three insurance runs in the fifth on the strength of catcher Austin Nola's fourth home run, scoring Curletta and right fielder Orland Calixte.

Right-hander Tyler Cloyd made his first start of the season for the Rainiers, going 2 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out three River Cats. Cloyd was relieved in the third by Ryan Garton (2-0), who walked two and punched out a pair but did not allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings, earning his second victory.

Aaron Northcraft (2 IP), Matt Tenuta (1 IP, 1 SO), and Parker Markel (1 IP, 3 SO) combined for the final four innings of shutout baseball, slamming the door to secure Tacoma's second shutout victory of the season.

Tacoma pitching got plenty of help from its infield, which turned a season-best four double-plays in the victory.

The Rainiers can even the series against Sacramento on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. PDT when right-hander Reggie McClain (NR, -.--) makes his first start since being promoted from Advanced A-Modesto on Friday. Saturday kicks off Throwback Weekend at Cheney Stadium, with the Rainiers playing as the Cheney Studs before donning the Tacoma Giants moniker in Sunday's homestand finale. Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys until Sunday at 9 p.m. at RainiersAuctions.com.

