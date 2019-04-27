Jimmy Nelson to Start for the Missions on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson will take another step in his comeback from a shoulder injury when he starts on a rehabilitation assignment for the Missions, the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, on Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium.

The 6-foot-6, right-hander is expected to throw 75-80 pitches in the 2:05 p.m. game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Missions manager Rick Sweet said.

It is the first game action for Nelson since he started throwing this season. Since the start of spring training in Arizona, has pitched only in exhibitions.

Nelson injured his right (throwing) shoulder on the road against the Chicago Cubs in September 2017.

He suffered a partially torn labrum and a strained rotator cuff when he dove headfirst back into first base on a pickoff attempt.

The injury resulted in surgery and knocked him out for the rest of the season and all of 2018, as well.

At the time of the injury, he was the Brewers' best starter, with a 12-6 record and a 3.49 earned run average.

Saladino to return

Slugging Tyler Saladino is returning to the Missions. Optioned from the Milwaukee Brewers, he is scheduled to join the team in a few days at Des Moines, Iowa.

The former Chicago White Sox veteran, who was acquired by the Brewers in April 2018, started the current season in San Antonio.

He batted .276 and slugged for a .690 percentage, which included six home runs. Saladino also had 15 RBI in 17 games.

PCL's 'full season' schedule

Missions fans waiting for first-half pennant races to develop in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League will need to re-adjust their thinking.

The PCL does not split its regular season into halves.

"I wish they had halves," Missions manager Rick Sweet said. "But the PCL hasn't had halves in a long time. In the International League, in the two Triple-As, it's full season. You got to be ready for a full season. You got to be ready early in the season, and you got to maintain."

The 16 PCL teams are in the early stages of a 140-game schedule, with four division winners at the end of the regular season on Sept. 2 qualifying for the first round of the playoffs.

Two first-round survivors will play another series for the PCL title. Both series are best of five.

The Missions joined the PCL this year after more than 100 years in the Double-A Texas League.

In the Texas League, teams traditionally could qualify for the postseason by winning either the first or the second half.

