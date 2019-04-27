Aplin's Slam Caps Nine-Run Ninth Inning in Walk-Off Fashion

Reno, Nevada - If a Triple-A baseball game could win an Oscar, this one featured both the best picture and best actor. The Aces put up nine runs in the ninth inning capped off with a walk-off grand slam by outfielder Andrew Aplin to complete the eight-run comeback, 14-13, over the Fresno Grizzlies.

This one was wild. The largest deficit the Aces faced tonight came in the top of the fourth inning when Reno trailed 12-2. The same person who started the ninth inning finished it. Aplin walked to start the inning pinch-hitting for right-handed pitcher Braden Shipley who ended up picking up the win tonight. The rest of the inning went as followed: Aplin to second on defensive indifference, Tim Locastro RBI single, Domingo Leyba groundout with Locastro advancing to second base, Kevin Cron single to deep centerfield scoring Tim Locastro, Yasmany Tomas single to right, Travis Snider doubled to right scoring Cron and advancing Tomas to third base, Tyler Heineman infield single scoring Tomas, Wyatt Mathisen single to left scoring Travis Snider, Kelby Tomlinson walk, Andrew Aplin grand slam.

Andrew Aplin came into the game hitting .111 with no home runs and three RBI the entire season. He surpassed those numbers with one swing of the bat with the grand slam. It was ugly early for the Aces as they committed three errors in the game. Reno's starting pitcher was knocked out by the fourth inning and fans were heading for the exits. This game is the largest comeback victory in team history and up there as one of the most memorable moments in franchise history. The Aces will be back at it again Sunday in the series finale slated for 1:05 p.m. with left-handed pitcher Anthony Vasquez getting the ball.

Top Performers - Reno

Andrew Aplin (1-for-1, Grand Slam)

Tyler Heineman (4-5, 2 2B, 2R)

Kevin Cron (2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI)

Top Performers - Fresno

Jacob Wilson (3-for-6, 5 RBI, 2 HR)

Jose Marmolejos (3-for-4, 2 R)

Jake Noll (3-for-6, 3 R, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday April 28 Fresno Grizzlies LHP Anthony Vasquez vs. RHP Scott Copeland 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Walk-Off Homer: There had been three walk-off grand slam home runs in Aces history entering today's contest. Andrew Aplin changed that with a left-handed swing of the bat tonight. Aplin capped off a nine-run 9th inning with a slam off Fresno's Tanner Rainey. The last walk-off grand slam was hit by Peter O'Brien on 6/1/16 vs. Las Vegas. Prior to O'Brien, it had been done by Ed Easley (6/18/13 vs. Fresno) and Cody Ransom (5/27/11 vs. Sacramento).

