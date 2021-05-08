Saturday Night Matchup at Iowa Postponed Due to Rain

DES MOINES, IOWA - The fifth game of a six-game series tonight between the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a to be determined doubleheader when Indy travels back to Des Moines from Aug. 3-8.

The series currently sits at 2-2 with the I-Cubs tying it up in walk-off fashion last night. The rubber-match will be played tomorrow afternoon in a 2:08 PM ET start. The Indians then return home to Victory Field for their home opener on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 PM ET vs. the Toledo Mud Hens.

Prospects Nights and Daily Deals highlight the May 11-16 homestand, and single-game tickets are still available. 2021 season tickets, mini plans and flex plans come with priority seating access. To purchase, or for more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269- 3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

