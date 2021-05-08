Nashville Cracks Three Homers in Win over Toledo

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds got home runs from Luis Castro, Zach Green and Weston Wilson on their way to a 6-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field Saturday evening. The win for the Sounds is their third straight after dropping the first two games of the season.

Nashville has now slugged 12 home runs in the first five games of the season, the most of any team in the 20-team Triple-A East League.

Castro's blast in the top of the fifth inning came with two runners on base and broke open a scoreless game. The three-run home run gave Nashville a 3-0 lead they would not let go of.

Hurlers Wade LeBlanc, Josh Lindblom, Miguel Sanchez and R.J. Alvarez limited Toledo to just five hits. The Mud Hens didn't pick up their first run of the game until the eighth.

LeBlanc made his first start of the season for Nashville and tossed three scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Lindblom followed for his second appearance on Major League rehab assignment and allowed three hits but no runs 2 1/3 innings. Sanchez worked 1 2/3 innings and Alvarez recorded the final six outs to move Nashville to 3-2.

Zach Green came to the plate with Nashville leading 4-1 in the top of the eighth when he drilled a solo homer off the batter's eye in center field for his second round-tripper of the season.

Weston Wilson's home run was hit down the left field line and completely out of Fifth Third Field in Toledo. It was Wilson's first of the year and capped the scoring at 6-1.

The series finale between Nashville and Toledo is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. central time. Right-hander Noah Zavolas starts for the Sounds against right-hander Matt Manning for the Mud Hens.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds hit three more home runs tonight (Luis Castro, Zach Green, Weston Wilson) and now have 12 as a team on the season. The 12 home runs lead the Triple-A East League.

Zach Green extended his hitting streak to a modest four games. He is hitting .516 (5-for-16) with 2 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs and 6 RBI during the streak.

Jamie Westbrook extended his hitting streak to a modest four games. He is hitting .571 (8-for-14) with 5 runs, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 4 walks during the streak.

