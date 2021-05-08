Clips' Comeback Clips Bats

May 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nicky Delmonico doubled twice and plated a pair of runs to help give the Bats a lead through six innings, but Owen Miller cleared the bases with a two-bagger of his own to cap a four-run seventh inning and send the Columbus Clippers to a 6-3 comeback win over the Louisville Bats Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

For the first time in the series, the team that scored first was unable to maintain its lead and emerge victorious.

Scott Heineman singled and crossed home on a wild pitch in the first to put the Bats up early and Heineman drove home two in the third frame with his second double of the game to boost the lead to 3-0.

Although the Clippers initially threatened in the fifth, scoring a run and loading the bases against starter Bo Takahashi, Louisville reliever Jose De Leon was able to limit the damage with a walk and pair of strikeouts to preserve a 3-2 Bats lead.

With runners on first and third and one out in the seventh, Louisville nearly erased the tying run when Cheslor Cuthbert fielded a comebacker and whipped a throw home. However, the ball escaped catcher Beau Taylor while Tyler Krieger crossed home safely to draw Columbus even at 3-3. Bobby Bradely then walked to load the bases and Miller cleared them with his double.

Bats pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the loss, giving the staff 10+ strikeouts in five consecutive games for the first time since in a single season since at least 2005 (data tracking begins in 2005). Including the final three games of 2019, the Bats have 10+ strikeouts in eight straight games, which is the second-longest such streak in all of Triple-A baseball since at least 2005.

The Bats and Clippers wrap up their six-game series Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is 1 p.m. and Louisville right-hander Ashton Goudeau is scheduled to battle Clip Show lefty Kirk McCarty.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.