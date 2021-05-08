Memphis Redbirds Game Note: May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Saturday, May 8th 6:15 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (0-4) vs Durham Bulls (4-0) Game 5 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #5 of 120 / Home Game #5 of 60

LHP Zack Thompson vs RHP Stetson Allie

Radio/MiLB TV: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Night: The Redbirds fell for the fourth straight night to the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate). Durham pounded out five home runs and nine extra-base hits on its way a 13-5 victory. Josh Lowe and Kevin Padlo each went deep twice for the Bulls in the win. José Rondón was the star of the night on the Memphis side, homering for the second straight night as part of a four-RBI performance. Kramer Robertson also hit a home run for the Redbirds in the defeat.

Red Hot Rondón: José Rondón has been on fire the last two games for the Redbirds. The shortstop hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the game on Thursday night. He followed that up with an RBI double and another three-run blast on Friday. Rondón leads the team with seven RBI through the first four games of the season.

More-off Please: Max Moroff is off to a superb start to the 2021 season. In three starts, Moroff is 7-10 with a home run, five runs, two doubles and two walks. The 27-year-old is slashing .700/.769/1.200 so far this year.

Thompson's Debut: 21-year-old LHP Zack Thompson will make his Triple-A debut this afternoon. Thompson, the 19th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, had a standout three-year career at the University of Kentucky before entering the professional ranks. Thompson threw just 15.1 innings in 2019 but struck out 23 batters in that span. The Selma, Indiana native is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Cardinals' organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

On-Base Machine: Scott Hurst has reached base in each of the first four games of the season. Hurst had an RBI double in the game last night, has walked three times this year and owns the only Redbirds' stolen base. Hurst is getting his first experience of his career with the Redbirds after splitting 2019 between Double-A Springfield and High-A Palm Beach. The 25-year-old former third round pick has also appeared in seven games this season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking Ahead: The Redbirds will conclude their six-game series against the Durham Bulls on Sunday afternoon. Johan Oviedo will get the ball for the 'Birds, while Durham has yet to announce a starter. Oviedo has made three appearances and two starts with St. Louis this season and made five starts for the Cardinals in 2020. Sunday's start will be Oviedo's debut with the Redbirds. The 'Birds will have the day off Monday before starting a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday.

