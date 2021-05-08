Saints and Storm Chasers Suspended in Top of Fifth with Saints Leading 8-1

OMAHA, NE - On a cold and blustery Friday evening at Werner Park in Omaha, the St. Paul Saints handled the conditions better than the Omaha Storm Chasers. In the end, however, it was Mother Nature that came out on top. The game was suspended in the top of the fifth inning with the Saints up 8-1. The two teams were awaiting word on if the game would be resumed on Sunday or when the two teams meet again in Omaha, June 8-13.

The Saints showed extreme patience at the plate to the tune of nine walks. In the second, however, it was the big bat of Roberto Peña that put the Saints up. With one on and two out Peña drilled a two-run homer into the teeth of a 20-mile per hour wind, that went 355 feet with an exit velocity of 105 miles per hour, to give the Saints a 2-0 lead.

With the Saints up 2-1 in the fourth, control became an issue for Storm Chasers pitchers. The first four Saints hitters walked, the last to Peña that forced in a run making it 3-1. An RBI fielder's choice by Rob Refsnyder made it 4-1. With two outs, Brent Rooker walked, for the third time in the game, to load the bases. Ryan Jeffers then worked a full count before fouling a couple of pitches off. He then smoked a two-run single to left-center, and advanced to second on the throw to third, giving the Saints a 6-1 lead. JT Riddle then lined a two-run single to right putting the Saints up 8-1.

The two teams are scheduled for the final game of the six game series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Saints are scheduled to send LHP Andrew Albers (0-1, 15.75) to the mound while the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

