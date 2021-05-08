Called Up: Saints Add Outfielder Jimmy Kerrigan from Double-A Wichita

OMAHA, NE - With three position players promoted to the Minnesota Twins over the first five days of the season, the St. Paul Saints found their roster depleted. They received help on Saturday as outfielder Jimmy Kerrigan was promoted from Double-A Wichita.

Kerrigan was 1-8 with a triple in two games with the Wind Surge this season.

This is not the first time for Kerrigan at Triple-A. In 2019 he hit .219 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester. He hit .261 with six home runs and 13 RBI for the Red Wings in 20 games that season.

Kerrigan began his professional career in Independent Professional Baseball with the River City Rascals (Frontier League) in 2017. After destroying pitching to the tune of .328/.369/.532 the Twins purchased his contract on July 27, 2017. Kerrigan hit .250 with five home runs and 20 RBI for Single-A Cedar Rapids.

In 2018, Kerrigan put his name on the map by becoming a Florida State League All-Star. He hit .281 with six homers and 24 RBI in 53 games with the Fort Myers Miracle. Those numbers earned him a promotion to Double-A Chattanooga and hit .226 with six homers and 21 RBI. In four games at Rochester he went 3-10 with a home run and RBI.

In addition to Kerrigan, the Twins announced they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Derek Law from the Saints and optioned right-handed pitcher Cody Stashak to the Saints.

To make room for Law on the 40-man roster, the Twins have designated infielder Travis Blankenhorn for release or assignment.

The Saints roster is add 29, 18 pitchers and 11 position players.

