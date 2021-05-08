Long Ball Plagues Mud Hens in 6-1 Loss

Toledo, OH: The Nashville Sounds took care of the Toledo Mud Hens for the third time in the last two days, winning by a score of 6-1 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

Righty Wily Peralta started on the bump for the Mud Hens. He threw three scoreless innings of one-hit ball before giving way to right-handed reliever Beau Burrows. Burrows retired Nashville in order in the fourth inning, keeping the game at 0-0. He came back out for the fifth, but back-to-back hits put two on for Luis Castro, who delivered the big blow: A three-run homer to left to put the Sounds up 3-0. Burrows ended up going three innings, surrendering four hits, three runs, and striking out three.

Offensively, the Toledo offense was blanked early by Sounds southpaw Wade LeBlanc, who also lasted three innings. In the fourth, a double from Renato Nunez, a single from Aderlin Rodriguez, and a walk to Daniel Pinero loaded the bags with two outs for Derek Hill. Nashville righty Josh Lindblom escaped trouble though, getting Derek Hill to chop out to second and keeping Toledo off the board.

In the top of the seventh, the Mud Hens bullpen yet again found itself in trouble. Lefty Ian Krol gave up an RBI double and was in a bases-loaded jam with only one out. With the left-handed stick of Derek Fisher at the plate, Krol was able to get him to roll over and the infield twisted an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play, avoiding any further damage.

The Sounds offense continued to hurt Mud Hens pitching via the long ball. Nashville clean-up hitter Zach Green hit a solo shot to straight-away center field in the eighth inning, extending their lead to 5-0. Infielder Weston Wilson then started off the ninth inning with a moonshot to left, the third home run of the day for the visitors.

Aderlin Rodriguez's solo home run to center in the eighth inning was the lone bright spot for the Mud Hens offense. Outside of the blast from Rodriguez, the offense was only able to muster four other hits in the contest.

What's Next:

After taking the first two games of the series, Toledo has now dropped three straight to Nashville. They will look to get a series split with a win tomorrow. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

