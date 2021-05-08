14 Hits, 8 Runs Lead WooSox Past Bisons

May 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - In a game that featured 14 combined runs and 25 total hits, the Worcester Red Sox (2-3) outslugged the Buffalo Bisons (3-2) 8-6 on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Offensively, the WooSox scored a season-best eight runs on 14 hits. Seven of nine starters tallied a knock, and four batters recorded multi-hit nights.

Worcester jumped out early, scoring in the first inning for the first time this season. After a three-hit night on Friday, Jarren Duran led off with a single-the first of three hits for the 25-year old. Jeter Downs punched a ball to right, Chris Herrmann walked and a Yairo Muñoz single brought Duran home. Downs crossed the plate moments later after Buffalo starter Jacob Waguespack balked, and the WooSox led 2-0 after one.

In the second, Worcester and Buffalo traded three-run innings. The WooSox loaded the bases again, and a Chris Herrmann sac-fly followed by a Muñoz two-run single made it 5-0. The Bisons answered immediately, capitalizing on a leadoff double from Josh Palacios. Kevin Smith drove home Palacios with a single, Tyler White walked then scored on a Forrest Wall base hit and Smith eventually scored on a balk from Worcester starter Kyle Hart. The Bisons added one more in the third on a Riley Adams home run to center, his first of two on the night.

Both teams went punch-for-punch again in the fifth. In the top half, Tate Matheny and Jarren Duran cracked back-to-back homers, the first in Triple-A for each. Buffalo answered Worcester's three run frame with two of its own: Adams' second long ball and an RBI double from Smith cut the WooSox lead to 8-6.

But Worcester relievers John Schreiber, Matt Hall and Eduard Bazardo combined to post four innings of scoreless relief to seal the win, part of the second straight 15 strikeout night for WooSox pitching.

Worcester concludes its six-game road series Sunday at 1 p.m. against Buffalo, who is playing at the former home of the Trenton Thunder while the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to play at Sahlen Field.

Radio coverage on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 12:40 p.m.

After their opening week series against the Bisons, the WooSox will return home to Polar Park on Tuesday, May 11 for their historic home opener against the Syracuse Mets at 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.