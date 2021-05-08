IronPigs clinch series over Red Wings

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-1) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (1-4) 7-2 on Saturday night to secure their first series win of the 2021 season!

Edgar Cabral got the IronPigs on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning. He hit a sacrifice fly off Rogelio Armenteros (0-1) to score Austin Listi and give the Pigs' a 1-0 lead. Lehigh Valley scored four more runs off Armenteros in the bottom of the third inning as Ronald Torreyes hit a two-run double that was followed by RBI singles from Listi and Luke Williams. The Pigs took a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Listi hit an RBI single off T.J. McFarland.

Rochester scored a run in the sixth and eighth innings. Lehigh Valley scored their seventh run of the game when Cabral hit an RBI single off Ryne Harper.

Cristopher Sanchez was strong through four innings of work as he gave up just two hits while issuing three walks and three strikeouts.

Ethan Evanko (1-0) earned the win after making his triple-A debut in the game. He pitched two innings while allowing just one run off two hits with one strikeout. Bryan Mitchell earned his first save of the season by pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to close out the game.

The IronPigs and Red Wings wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

