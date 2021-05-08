Bulls Take Saturday Night Contest in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) slugged their way to a 15-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds (0-5) Saturday night, making it five straight victories to start the season.

The 'Birds and the Bulls went back and forth early in the game. Memphis plated two runs in the first, taking advantage of Stetson Allie's lack of control. The Redbirds scored their runs on the inning without recording a hit, pushing across the two tallies via three walks, a hit by pitch, and an RBI groundout.

Durham and Memphis each scored once in the second, when Ryan Boldt singled home a run for the Bulls and José Rondón responded in the bottom half of the frame for the Redbirds. Durham powered its way in front in the next two innings - Kevin Padlo and Vidal Bruján each slugged two-out, two-run home runs in the third and fourth innings respectively to push Durham in front.

Bruján's homer signaled the end of the night for 'Birds starter Zack Thompson. The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2019 went 3.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. The highlight of Thompson's night was his first inning, when he struck out the side (all swinging) to start the game.

The Bulls added insurance in the fifth, when Ryan Boldt hit a three-run home run with two outs. Durham has hit ten home runs combined over the past two games. The Bulls punctuated the win with a run in the eighth and six tallies in the ninth. Bruján was the star of the evening, finishing with two long balls and five RBIs.

