San Diego Gulls to Open 2019 Training Camp Monday, September 23 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open its 2019 Training Camp Monday, Sep. 23 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

New Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen will lead six on-ice sessions that will take place at Great Park Ice beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 27-29.

In addition to on-ice practices, the Gulls will play two exhibition contests. San Diego will visit the Ontario Reign Thursday, Sep. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. (10 a.m.) before hosting Ontario in a preseason game Monday, Sept. 30 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (7 p.m.). The Sept. 30 exhibition game and parking will be free of charge to all fans. Fans can register for free tickets at SanDiegoGulls.com/HondaCenter.

San Diego's 2019 Training Camp roster will be announced Monday, Sept. 23.

Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618. Parking is free and available in front of the facility.

2019 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE (Sep. 23-30)

Date Event Time Location

Monday, Sept. 23 Practice 10:30 a.m. Great Park Ice

Tuesday, Sept. 24 Practice 10:30 a.m. Great Park Ice

Wednesday, Sept. 25 Practice 10:30 a.m. Great Park Ice

Thursday, Sept. 26 Preseason Game @ Ontario 10:00 a.m. Toyota Arena

Friday, Sept. 27 Practice 10:30 a.m. Great Park Ice

Saturday, Sept. 28 Practice 10:30 a.m. Great Park Ice

Sunday, Sept. 29 Practice 10:30 a.m. Great Park Ice

Monday, Sept. 30 Preseason Game vs. Ontario 7:00 p.m. Honda Center

