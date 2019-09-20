Training Camp Continues in Bridgeport

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders and Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced today initial details of training camp in Bridgeport, Conn.

All training camp sessions at Webster Bank Arena or Wonderland of Ice are closed to the general public. Player availability for media will follow each practice. All times are subject to change.

Current positional breakdown:

Forwards: Steve Bernier, Ryan Bourque, Erik Brown, J.D. Dudek, Dustin Jesseau, Colin McDonald, Nic Pierog, Tanner Pond, Travis St. Denis, Kyle Thomas, Ben Thomson

Defensemen: Mike Cornell, Connor Doherty, Ryan MacKinnon, Justin Murray, David Quenneville, Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders: Evan Buitenhuis, Jakub Skarek, Linus Soderstrom

Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.