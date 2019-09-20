Capitals Name Jim Slater to Player Development Department

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have named Jim Slater to the Player Development Department, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

In his new role, Slater will assist and work closely with forward prospects in the organization, primarily with the Hershey Bears (AHL).

The Lapeer, Michigan native played in 584 career National Hockey League games with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets organization. Selected by the Thrashers in the first round, 30th overall, in the 2002 NHL Draft, Slater recorded 138 points (67g, 71a) and 407 penalty minutes. Slater spent four seasons with Michigan State from 2001-05.

Internationally, Slater represented the United States in World Championships (2006, 2012) and World Junior Championship (2002).

