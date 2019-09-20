Versteeg Headlines Round of Roster Moves

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have reassigned forwards Tyler Sikura and Kris Versteeg and defensemen Chad Krys and Jack Ramsey to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Krys, 21, tallied 30 points (8g, 12a) as an alternate captain during his junior season at Boston University in 2018-19, including potting a career-high eight goals. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native then made his pro debut with Rockford on March 27 vs. Milwaukee and finished the year with four assists in nine AHL contests with the IceHogs.

Ramsey, 23, served as an alternate captain during senior season at University of Minnesota in 2018-19 before making his pro debut with the Indy Fuel. The Chanhassen, Minnesota native, who is completing a position change from forward to defensemen, notched one goal in four ECHL games last year with Indy.

Sikura, 27, followed a campaign in which he was named the IceHogs' 2017-18 team MVP with accolades as Rockford's Unsung Hero of 2018-19 with 19 points (7g, 12a) in 50 games. The Aurora, Ontario native served as an alternate captain last season and enters 2019-20 with 58 points (30g, 28a) over 124 AHL games with Rockford from 2017-19.

Versteeg, 33, split the 2018-19 campaign between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and Swedish Hockey League (SHL), combining for 16 points (7g, 9a) in 23 games during the regular season. The Lethbridge, Alberta has won two Stanley Cup Championships with the Chicago Blackhawks and enters the 2019-20 season with 127 career points (46g, 81a) in 139 AHL games between Providence (2005-07), Norfolk (2006-07) and Rockford (2007-08).

The Rockford IceHogs Training Camp roster now stands at 26 players with 15 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

NEXT HOME GAME:

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit IceHogs.com to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.