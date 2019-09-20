Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Schedule

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced their 2019-20 training camp schedule. Fans will have their first opportunity to check out the Eagles on the ice with a training camp practice on Tuesday, September 24th at 9:30am. All practices are open to the public and media, unless otherwise noted. (Schedule is subject to change)

2019-20 Colorado Eagles Training Camp Schedule

Monday, September 23rd

Third Jersey Reveal Party at The Summit Windsor - 5:30pm-7:00pm

Tuesday, September 24th

Training Camp at Budweiser Events Center

Group 1 On Ice - 9:30am-10:15am

Group 2 On Ice - 10:30am-11:15am

Full Team - 11:30am-12:15pm

Wednesday, September 25th

Training Camp at Budweiser Events Center

Group 2 On Ice - 9:30am-10:15am

Group 1 On Ice - 10:30am-11:15am

Thursday, September 26th

Travel Day, No Practice

Friday, September 27th

Preseason Game at San Jose Barracuda - 8:00pm MT, (Broadcast live on 92.9 The Bear)

Saturday, September 28th

Preseason Game at San Jose Barracuda - 7:00pm MT, (Broadcast live on 92.9 The Bear)

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

