Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Schedule
September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced their 2019-20 training camp schedule. Fans will have their first opportunity to check out the Eagles on the ice with a training camp practice on Tuesday, September 24th at 9:30am. All practices are open to the public and media, unless otherwise noted. (Schedule is subject to change)
2019-20 Colorado Eagles Training Camp Schedule
Monday, September 23rd
Third Jersey Reveal Party at The Summit Windsor - 5:30pm-7:00pm
Tuesday, September 24th
Training Camp at Budweiser Events Center
Group 1 On Ice - 9:30am-10:15am
Group 2 On Ice - 10:30am-11:15am
Full Team - 11:30am-12:15pm
Wednesday, September 25th
Training Camp at Budweiser Events Center
Group 2 On Ice - 9:30am-10:15am
Group 1 On Ice - 10:30am-11:15am
Thursday, September 26th
Travel Day, No Practice
Friday, September 27th
Preseason Game at San Jose Barracuda - 8:00pm MT, (Broadcast live on 92.9 The Bear)
Saturday, September 28th
Preseason Game at San Jose Barracuda - 7:00pm MT, (Broadcast live on 92.9 The Bear)
The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
