Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 37 Players

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 37 players.

Minnesota Wild Training Camp Roster (PDF)

The team assigned forwards Will Bitten, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Ivan Lodnia, and Dmitry Sokolov, defensemen Brennan Menell and Stepan Falkovsky, and goaltenders Dereck Baribeau, Kaapo Kahkonen and Mat Robson to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Minnesota assigned forward Alexander Khovanov to Moncton (QMJHL).

The Wild released forwards Oliver Archambault, Kyle Bauman, Mitch McLain and Tyler Sheehy and defenseman Nicholas Boka, Alex Breton and Jack Sadek from their professional tryouts. They will report to training camp for the Iowa Wild.

