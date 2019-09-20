Blackhawks Reassign Five to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have reassigned defenseman Jake Ryczek and forwards Graham Knott, Dylan McLaughlin, Nathan Noel and Tim Soderlund to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Knott, 22, skated in 50+ games with the IceHogs for the second straight season in 2018-19, tallying a career-high 13 points (4g, 9a) and 24 penalty minutes in 56 contests. The Etobicoke, Ontario native netted three of his four goals as game-winning tallies and registered points in two of the IceHogs' final three games of the 2018-19 campaign.

McLaughlin, 24, led Canisius College in scoring with a better than point-per-game average of 40 points (19g, 21a) in 37 NCAA contests as an alternate captain during senior season in 2018-19. The Lancaster, New York native then capped the year with his pro debut for Rockford, notching two assists over seven AHL contests.

Noel, 22, collected two goals and four assists while being limited to just 46 games with the IceHogs during his second full professional season in 2018-19. The St. John's, Newfoundland native has now combined to skate in 63 AHL games with Rockford over the last two years and register 11 points (4g, 7a) over 21 career ECHL games with the Indy Fuel.

Ryczek, 21, helped Halifax reach the QMJHL championship last season, notching 33 points (9g, 24a) in 51 games during the regular season and finishing third among all team skaters in the playoffs with 13 assists in 23 postseason contests. The Springfield, Massachusetts native seeks to make his professional debut this season after totaling 60 points (16g, 44a) in 84 career QMJHL games with Halifax.

Soderlund, 21, skated in a career-high 48 games and matched his career-best point total (14) in the Swedish Hockey League last season with Frolunda HC and Skelleftea AIK. The Skelleftea, Sweden native then skated in six playoff games in the SHL, posting a pair of penalty minutes.

The Rockford IceHogs Training Camp roster now stands at 22 players with 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

