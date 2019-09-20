Phantoms Sign D Rob Michel to AHL Contract

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have signed defenseman Rob Michel to a one-year AHL contract.

Michel, 24, was signed to an AHL Amateur Try-Out by Lehigh Valley on March 21, 2019 and played three games with the Phantoms, registering in assist in the season finale on April 13, 2019 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. He made his professional debut for Lehigh Valley on March 29 in Cleveland after he completed his four-year career at the University of Maine. Michel served as Maine's captain for the 2018-19 season and played in all 36 games for the Black Bears. He finished the year ranked second on team with a +12 rating and second in penalty minutes with 55.

A native of Camillus, New York, Michel played 137 games during his career at the University of Maine. He totaled 17 goals, 36 assists, and 53 points during his four-years with the Black Bears. The defenseman is a right-handed shot and stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 194 lbs.

Prior to his college career, Michel played two seasons for the Ottawa Jr. Senators in the Central Canada Hockey League from 2013-15. He appeared in 117 games and registered 85 points on 24 goals and 61 assists and was named the CCHL Defenseman of the Year during the 2014-15 after leading all defenseman in points with 53.

The Phantoms regular season will get started on October 5, 2019 at PPL Center against the Providence Bruins. Season ticket packages are available now and come in a wide variety of options including full-season, 21-game and 13-game plans that all have amazing benefits. For more information about season tickets or group tickets or to purchase, visit our WEBSITE.

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).

Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 23 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 12 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and five Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04, 2017-18).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.