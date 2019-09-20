Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the team's television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2019-20 American Hockey League season. SportsTime Ohio, the Monsters' exclusive TV home, will broadcast ten Monsters home games this year from October 25th to April 4th, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. From a radio standpoint, all 76 Monsters regular-season games, home and away, along with all potential playoff action, will be presented live on ALT 99.1 FM and the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, all Monsters games can be viewed via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV.

"We are extremely excited to once again join with SportsTime Ohio to provide Monsters fans with complete access to their team this season," said Monsters COO/Sr. Vice President of Franchise Operations Mike Ostrowski on Friday. "We are thrilled to again offer our fans a dedicated TV destination for Monsters hockey alongside our dedicated radio home, ALT 99.1...We look forward to showcasing a wide variety of AHL opponents, our top promotional nights and the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on our television broadcasts this season and we're proud to do so exclusively on STO."

The Monsters' 2019-20 SportsTime Ohio TV schedule begins with a Friday, October 25th clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs before the Chicago Wolves pay a visit to Northeast Ohio on Friday, November 22nd, the Rochester Americans battle the Monsters on Saturday, November 30th and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins travel to Cleveland on Saturday, December 14th. In January, the Milwaukee Admirals (Friday, January 3rd) and Toronto Marlies (Friday, January 24th) will take on the Monsters at 7:00 pm and in February, a matinee date on Saturday, February 1st vs. the Utica Comets will be followed by a primetime clash vs. the Belleville Senators on Friday, February 28th. The Monsters' 2019-20 TV schedule concludes with an afternoon tilt vs. Rochester on Sunday, March 15th and another meeting vs. Toronto on Saturday, April 4th. The Monsters' 2019-20 TV schedule is listed below:

2019-20 Cleveland Monsters SportsTime Ohio Television Broadcast Schedule

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK PROMOTION

Friday 10/25/19 Rockford IceHogs 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio 1-2-3 Friday

Friday 11/22/19 Chicago Wolves 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Saturday 11/30/19 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Cavs 50th Season Celebration

Saturday 12/14/19 W-B/Scranton Penguins 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Grow the Game Night

Friday 1/3/20 Milwaukee Admirals 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Cleveland Lumberjacks Weekend

Friday 1/24/20 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Monsters' 500th Home Game

Saturday 2/1/20 Utica Comets 1:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Black History Celebration

Friday 2/28/20 Belleville Senators 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio WWE Night

Sunday 3/15/20 Rochester Americans 3:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Monsters Family Day

Saturday 4/4/20 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm SportsTime Ohio Top Gun Tribute Night

Returning for his fifth season as 'Voice of the Monsters' for all radio and television action is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, who will be joined in the TV booth again this year by color analyst, Cleveland Hockey Legend and Monsters Vice President of Hockey Affairs/Team Services Jock Callander. Longtime Northeast Ohio sports voice Kenny Roda additionally returns as host and rink-side reporter for all Monsters' 2019-20 TV broadcasts.

The AHL's exclusive streaming platform is AHLTV, powered by HockeyTech. With team-specific plans starting at just $39.99 and full-season, league-wide all-access packages available for just $79.99, AHLTV's affordability is only rivaled by its versatility. Fans can enjoy improved quality feeds, the ability to watch games live or on-demand, live stats integration, the 'My AHLTV' Highlight Portal, the choice of home or away audio, and more, on a wide variety of supported devices, including PC/Mac, iOS/Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Learn more about AHLTV online at www.theAHL.com/AHLTV .

All Monsters games on SportsTime Ohio will stream live on the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.