Chicago Wolves Add Eight Players as Training Camp Looms

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that nine players, including three who helped the team reach the 2019 Calder Cup Finals, have been assigned to the organization by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Forwards Paul Cotter, Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Tye McGinn, Gage Quinney and Jonas Røndbjerg and defenseman Brayden Pachal are joining the Wolves as the start of training camp approaches. Head coach Rocky Thompson and assistants Chris Dennis and Bob Nardella host the team's first official practice Monday morning at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates.

The 24-year-old Quinney spent all of the 2018-19 season with the Wolves and contributed 19 goals and 24 assists in 68 regular-season games. He also scored three goals during the 2019 Calder Cup Finals against the Charlotte Checkers, which included a pair of goals in Game 2.

McGinn joined the Wolves via trade in January and produced 10 goals in the final 20 regular-season games before adding six goals, seven assists and a team-high +6 plus/minus rating in 22 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Leschyshyn, a 20-year-old rookie, arrived in Chicago in March after wrapping up his decorated junior career. He played in three regular-season games and stepped in for two important games during the Western Conference Semifinals series against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cotter, Elvenes and Jones practiced with the Wolves during the playoffs while Loewen, Pachal and Røndbjerg are new to the organization. Loewen, a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, signed a Standard Player Contract with the Wolves on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound forward is the first Jamaica native to become an NHL draftee. The 21-year-old produced 28 goals and 18 assists in 59 games for Kamloops (WHL) last season.

The Wolves open the 2019-20 season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. The first 5,000 fans receive a 2019 Western Conference championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco. To secure season or single-game tickets for Oct. 5, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

