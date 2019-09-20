Wolf Pack Announce Training Camp Schedule

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the schedule for the Wolf Pack's 2019 training camp.

The training camp will begin with on-ice testing at Champions Skating Center in Cromwell, CT, this Saturday, September 21, starting at 12:20 PM. The first camp practice will be this Sunday, September 22 at the XL Center, at 10:30 AM, and the team will be on the ice at the XL Center at 10:00 on Monday and Tuesday, September 23 and 24.

The Wolf Pack's full training camp schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Date Event Location Time

Saturday, September 21

On-ice testing Champions Skating Center, Cromwell 12:20 PM

Sunday, September 22

Practice XL Center 10:30 AM

Monday, September 23

Practice XL Center 10:00 AM

Tuesday, September 24

Practice XL Center 10:00 AM

Wednesday, September 25

Game group practice XL Center 10:00 AM

Non-game group practice XL Center 11:00 AM

Game vs. Springfield Danbury Arena 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 26

Practice XL Center 10:30 AM

Friday, September 27

Non-game group practice XL Center 9:00 AM

Game vs. Bridgeport Trinity College 1:00 PM

Saturday, September 28

Practice XL Center 9:00 AM

Sunday, September 29

Day off

Monday, September 30

Practice XL Center 10:30 AM

The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. Tickets for that game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425, or click here to request more info. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

