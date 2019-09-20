Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster
September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reduced the training camp roster by twelve players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 46 players.
PLAYER POSITION STATUS
Tony Calderone Right Wing Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Josh Melnick Right Wing Loaned to Texas (AHL)
John Nyberg Defenseman Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Colton Point Goaltender Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Ondrej Vala Defenseman Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Diego Cuglietta* Left Wing Released from ATO
Tanner Jago* Defenseman Released from ATO
Parker MacKay* Right Wing Released from ATO
Corey Elkins Center Released from PTO
Brad McClure* Right Wing Released from PTO
Anthony Nellis* Center Released from PTO
Tomas Sholl* Goaltender Released from PTO
*Signed to AHL contract with the Texas Stars.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
