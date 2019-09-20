Blues Assign Seven Players to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Friday that the Blues have assigned seven players to the Rampage.

Forwards Nolan Stevens, Alexei Toropchenko, Evan Polei, Cameron Darcy, and Zach Nastasiuk will join the Rampage for their first day of training camp on Monday, as will defensemen Jake Christiansen and Rob O'Gara.

Stevens, 23, appeared in 59 games with Rampage during his rookie season, collecting nine goals and 18 points along with 12 penalty minutes. A fifth-round draft pick of the Blues in 2016, Stevens tied for the team lead with a plus-2 rating.

Toropchenko, 20, joins the Rampage after totaling 17 goals and 43 points in 62 regular-season games last season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. The Moscow, Russia native posted 13 goals and 19 points in 24 playoff games, leading the Storm to an OHL championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup tournament. A fourth-round Blues draft pick in 2017, Toropchenko appeared in one AHL game with the Rampage at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Polei, 23, collected nine goals and 20 points in 53 games for the Bakersfield Condors last season. The Wetaskiwin, Alberta native also posted 82 penalty minutes in his second pro season to lead the team.

Darcy, Nastasiuk, and O'Gara all join the Rampage on AHL contracts.

O'Gara, 26, was an assistant captain last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack and posted three goals and 11 points in 47 games, along with a plus-3 rating. O'Gara enters his fourth pro season, carrying 33 games of NHL experience.

Darcy, 25, arrives in San Antonio for his fifth pro season after posting 10 goals and 23 points in 68 games for the Utica Comets last year. He has appeared in 204 AHL games with Utica and the Syracuse Crunch. Nastasiuk, 24, prepares for his fifth pro season after collecting five goals and 11 points in 43 games with the Charlotte Checkers last season. Nastasiuk added two goals and four points in the playoffs, helping Charlotte win a Calder Cup.

Christiansen, 20, spent each of the last four seasons with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, totaling 28 goals and 102 points in 259 AHL games.

The Rampage hit the ice for their first practice of training camp at Northwoods Ice Center on Monday, Sept. 23. Practice begins at 9:45 a.m. and is open to the public.

