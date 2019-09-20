Ottawa Assigns Eight to Belleville
September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have assigned eight players to the Belleville Senators as the team gets set to open their training camp on Sept. 23.
Forwards JC Beaudin, Michael Carcone, Mark Kastelic, Jack Rodewald and Andrew Sturtz will be joined by defencemen Jonathan Aspirot, Nick Ebert and Hubert Labrie in Belleville.
Beaudin, Rodewald and Sturtz all played for Belleville last year while Aspirot, Carcone, Ebert and Labrie were all free agent signings. Kastelic is a 2019 draft pick.
Both Carcone and Ebert are required to clear waivers before being assigned.
The Sens will unveil its complete 2019-20 training camp roster on Sept. 22.
