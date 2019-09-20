Rangers Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four

September 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has reduced its Training Camp roster by four players, as Brandon Crawley, Jake Elmer, Vincent LoVerde, and Darren Raddysh have all been assigned to Training Camp with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 45 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (26): Lias Andersson, Connor Brickley, Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Jesper Fast, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Micheal Haley, Brett Howden, Nick Jones, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Dawson Leedahl, Brendan Lemieux, Vinni Lettieri, Greg McKegg, Vladislav Namestnikov, Patrick Newell, Boo Nieves, Danny O'Regan, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (15): Sean Day, Tony DeAngelo, Adam Fox, Mason Geertsen, Libor Hajek, Joey Keane, Ryan Lindgren, Joe Morrow, Tarmo Reunanen, Matthew Robertson, Yegor Rykov, Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith, Marc Staal, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (4): Alexandar Georgiev, Adam Huska, Henrik Lundqvist, Igor Shesterkin

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.